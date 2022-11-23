Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 23, 2022 in Moline, IL

Moline folks should see highs in the 50's today. It should reach a cool 59 degrees. A 41-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The Moline area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit qconline.com.