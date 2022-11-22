Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Moline area. It looks to reach a brisk 51 degrees. A 29-degree low is forecasted. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit qconline.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 22, 2022 in Moline, IL
