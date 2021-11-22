It will be a cold day in Moline, with temperatures in the 30s. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 39 degrees. 23 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Moline could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit qconline.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 22, 2021 in Moline, IL
Related to this story
Most Popular
Thanksgiving holiday travel in the U.S. could be messy as forecast models show the potential for plunging temperatures and a significant storm.
Moline folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks like it will be a brisk 53 degrees. A 34-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a brisk 56 degrees. 47 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The…
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Moline today. It should reach a bitter 39 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 23 degree…
Temperatures in Moline will be cool today. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 43 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 35 degree…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a chilly 52 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 30 degrees. The area will see ge…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Moline area. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 54 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatu…
Tonight's weather conditions in Moline: Cloudy with periods of rain. Low 49F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall near a q…
Moline people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 39 degrees. Today's forecasted l…
Punch holes can occur after a plane flies through the cloud if the cloud droplets are supercooled, with their temperatures below freezing.