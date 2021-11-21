Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Moline area. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 54 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 21 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Models are suggesting a 20% chance of precipitation in today's outlook. Sunday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 21 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit qconline.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 21, 2021 in Moline, IL
Related to this story
Most Popular
Thanksgiving holiday travel in the U.S. could be messy as forecast models show the potential for plunging temperatures and a significant storm.
Moline residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 41 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 30…
Moline folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks like it will be a brisk 53 degrees. A 34-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a brisk 56 degrees. 47 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The…
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Moline today. It should reach a bitter 39 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 23 degree…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a chilly 52 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 30 degrees. The area will see ge…
Temperatures in Moline will be cool today. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 43 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 35 degree…
Moline people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 39 degrees. Today's forecasted l…
Punch holes can occur after a plane flies through the cloud if the cloud droplets are supercooled, with their temperatures below freezing.
It will be a cold day in Moline, with temperatures in the 30s. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 39 degrees. 27 degrees is today's low. …