Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 20, 2022 in Moline, IL

It will be a cold day in Moline, with temperatures in the 30s. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 38 degrees. 30 degrees is today's low. We will see clear skies today. Sunday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit qconline.com for more weather updates.