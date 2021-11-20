 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 20, 2021 in Moline, IL

Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 20, 2021 in Moline, IL

Moline folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks like it will be a brisk 53 degrees. A 34-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Moline area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit qconline.com for more weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News