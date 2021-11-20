Moline folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks like it will be a brisk 53 degrees. A 34-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Moline area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit qconline.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 20, 2021 in Moline, IL
