It will be a cold day in Moline, with temperatures in the 30s. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 35 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 21 degrees today. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside today, there is a slight chance of rain. Thursday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 15 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit qconline.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 17, 2022 in Moline, IL
