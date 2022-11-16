 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 16, 2022 in Moline, IL

Temperatures will be just above freezing in Moline today. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 36 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 23 degrees today. Today's forecast brings 52% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The Moline area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit qconline.com for local news and weather.

