Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 16, 2021 in Moline, IL

Today's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a brisk 56 degrees. 47 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 14 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on qconline.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

