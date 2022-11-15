 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 15, 2022 in Moline, IL

It will be a cold day in Moline, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks like it will be a cold 36 degrees. A 28-degree low is forecasted. Don't go out without an umbrella or raincoat. There is a 62% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory from TUE 4:00 AM CST until TUE 6:00 PM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit qconline.com for more weather updates.

