It will be a cold day in Moline, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks like it will be a cold 36 degrees. A 28-degree low is forecasted. Don't go out without an umbrella or raincoat. There is a 62% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory from TUE 4:00 AM CST until TUE 6:00 PM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit qconline.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 15, 2022 in Moline, IL
A strong cold front will be making its way from west to east across Iowa today bringing tumbling temperatures, a good chance of rain, and a few severe storms. Here's everything you need to know.
Slightly warmer, but temps still below normal today. Snow showers will start to push back in late tonight and will continue through Tuesday. See when snow is most likely and how much is expected here.
Get ready for a remarkably warm day today with highs in the low to mid 70s. Dry conditions as well, but rain is coming back for Thursday. A couple severe storms can't be ruled out. Full details here.
Feeling completely different today compared to yesterday! Not only are temperatures well below normal, breezy conditions are making it feel even colder. Here's how cold it will get tonight & Saturday.
