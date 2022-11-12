Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 12, 2022 in Moline, IL

It will be a cold day in Moline, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks to reach a cold 36 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 22 degrees. The Moline area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit qconline.com for local news and weather.