Moline people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 39 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 32 degrees. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 35% chance of rain. Friday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 18 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit qconline.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 12, 2021 in Moline, IL
Related to this story
Most Popular
Moline people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a moderate 68 degrees. 51 degrees is today's low. Today's condi…
Moline people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a comfortable 67 degrees. 47 degrees is today's low. We will se…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Moline area. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 64 degrees. Today's forecasted low tem…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Moline area. It should reach a moderate 61 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 41 degr…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a cool 57 degrees. A 47-degree low is forecasted. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tod…
A first-of-its-kind study uses a high-res model to highlight local climate-fueled extreme weather risks decades in advance. The results aren't good.
Take a closer look at what’s driving climate change and how scientists know CO2 is involved, in a series of charts examining evidence in different ways.
Moline temperatures will reach the 50's today. It should reach a brisk 54 degrees. A 38-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies today. Mo…
Moline temperatures will reach the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 53 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 36 degrees …
The start of the busy season for sunspots means more opportunities to see the splendor of the northern and southern lights.