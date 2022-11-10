Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 10, 2022 in Moline, IL

Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Moline area. It should reach a moderate 77 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 31 degrees. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. Don't go out without an umbrella or raincoat. There is a 68% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. Some wind is expected today, with forecast models showing 17 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit qconline.com.