Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 1, 2021 in Moline, IL

Today's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a cool 50 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 29 degrees. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 11 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Freeze Warning from MON 12:00 AM CDT until MON 9:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit qconline.com.

Breaking News