Today's temperature in Moline will be warm. It looks to reach a mild 78 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 53 degrees today. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Moline area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. Special National Weather Service Alert: River Flood Warning is in effect. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit qconline.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 9, 2023 in Moline, IL
Related to this story
Most Popular
Your weather app says it's raining...but it's not. What's going on? Some call it phantom rain. Meteorologists call it virga. Learn what it is,…
The National Weather Service has issued severe weather threats for the Quad-Cities and surrounding areas this evening and overnight.
Moline will see warm temperatures this Thursday. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 79 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures thou…
Moline folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high o…
Moline folks will see warm temperatures today. It should reach a comfortable 79 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 56 degrees today. Part…