The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Moline community. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 76 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 52 degrees today. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 49% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 14 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: River Flood Warning is in effect. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit qconline.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 8, 2023 in Moline, IL
Related to this story
Most Popular
Your weather app says it's raining...but it's not. What's going on? Some call it phantom rain. Meteorologists call it virga. Learn what it is,…
The National Weather Service has issued severe weather threats for the Quad-Cities and surrounding areas this evening and overnight.
Moline will see warm temperatures this Thursday. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 79 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures thou…
Moline folks will see warm temperatures today. It should reach a comfortable 79 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 56 degrees today. Part…
Today's temperature in Moline will be warm. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 78 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 63 degrees today…