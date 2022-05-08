Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Moline area. It should reach a mild 70 degrees. 60 degrees is today's low. Breezy conditions are expected this Sunday, with forecast models showing 19 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit qconline.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 8, 2022 in Moline, IL
Related to this story
Most Popular
Good chance of showers and a few storms no matter where you are in Iowa Thursday. Some will be drying out and warming up Friday, but others are in for more of the same. Track our temps and rain here.
Rain for eastern Iowa Tuesday and western Iowa Wednesday. It's not just the rain that's going to be shifting though. Check out how our temperatures and winds will be changing in our updated forecast.
Rain will begin to push back into Iowa late this afternoon and will eventually become widespread, but it will take some time. Find out when our best chance of rain is and if we'll warm up.
Check out our latest weather forecast.
Rain is likely in the Quad Cities today, but not for the rest of Iowa. Saturday is looking nice, but rain will return to the state for Saturday night and Sunday. Here's your complete weekend forecast.
Moline folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks like it will be a cool 51 degrees. A 38-degree low is forecasted. Periods of heavy r…
Monday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a moderate 61 degrees. A 47-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy s…
It's only the start of May and we've already had an active tornado season in various parts of the country. That makes this week's topic of the Across the Sky podcast even more timely.
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a brisk 57 degrees. 51 degrees is today's low. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Moline area. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 64 degrees. 47 degrees is today's low. We…