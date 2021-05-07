Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Moline area. It looks to reach a pleasant 64 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 38 degrees. We will see clear skies today. Moline could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 15 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit qconline.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 7, 2021 in Moline, IL
Related to this story
Most Popular
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a balmy 85 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 62 degrees. Partly cl…
A tornado touched down in Blum, Texas, on Monday, May 3. You can hear the powerful winds in this footage, and see the trees bending from the force of the tornado.
Thanks to new railings installed along the Golden Gate Bridge, high wind in San Francisco now creates a ghostly sounding harmonica-like sound from the landmark, heard for miles in all directions.
Wednesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a pleasant 66 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 48 de…
Temperatures will be warm Monday in Moline. It looks to reach a mild 75 degrees. A 50-degree low is forecasted. Periods of thunderstorms are e…
Folks in the Moline area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a mild 64 degrees. 41 degrees is today's low. The area will see ge…
Thursday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 63 degrees. 44 degrees is today's low. The are…
Moline folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a balmy 85 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 63 degrees. W…
When dust particles approach Earth, they can be captured by gravity and enter the atmosphere at very high speeds.
Moline's evening forecast: Showers in the evening, then cloudy overnight. Low around 50F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Molin…