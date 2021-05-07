Here is today's weather outlook for May. 7, 2021 in Moline, IL

Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Moline area. It looks to reach a pleasant 64 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 38 degrees. We will see clear skies today. Moline could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 15 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit qconline.com for local news and weather.