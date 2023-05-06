Today's temperature in Moline will be warm. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 78 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 63 degrees today. Models are showing a 21% chance of rain today. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! Some wind is expected today, with forecast models showing 17 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: River Flood Warning is in effect. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit qconline.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 6, 2023 in Moline, IL
Related to this story
Most Popular
Your weather app says it's raining...but it's not. What's going on? Some call it phantom rain. Meteorologists call it virga. Learn what it is,…
After weeks of rising levels, the flooding along the Mississippi River is expected to reach its peak Monday in the Quad Cities. Find out what …
Moline will see warm temperatures this Thursday. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 79 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures thou…
Moline folks will see warm temperatures today. It should reach a comfortable 79 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 56 degrees today. Part…
It was a remarkable winter in the western United States between heavy snow and rain. Now that things have quieted down, UCLA climate scientist…