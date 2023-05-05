Moline folks will see warm temperatures today. It should reach a comfortable 79 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 56 degrees today. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain today. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with winds reaching 16 miles per hour, coming from the South. Special National Weather Service Alert: River Flood Warning is in effect. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit qconline.com for more weather updates.