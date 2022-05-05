Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a brisk 57 degrees. 51 degrees is today's low. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 78% chance of precipitation. The Moline area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit qconline.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 5, 2022 in Moline, IL
Related to this story
Most Popular
A cold front has cleared western Iowa, but as it finishes pushing through eastern Iowa, it could produce a few severe storms. Here's the latest on the timing and threats.
Rain looks likely and severe storms are possible both Friday and Saturday in Iowa. Saturday will also see a big cool down for some and strong winds for all. Here's everything you need to know.
A twister raged though southeast Wichita and Andover on Friday night, damaging 50 to 100 buildings. Officials were still assessing the scene Saturday morning.
Rain for eastern Iowa Tuesday and western Iowa Wednesday. It's not just the rain that's going to be shifting though. Check out how our temperatures and winds will be changing in our updated forecast.
Check out our latest weather forecast.
Rain will begin to push back into Iowa late this afternoon and will eventually become widespread, but it will take some time. Find out when our best chance of rain is and if we'll warm up.
Moline folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks like it will be a cool 51 degrees. A 38-degree low is forecasted. Periods of heavy r…
Monday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a moderate 61 degrees. A 47-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy s…
Pollen counts are on the rise and spring allergy season is here, which makes now the perfect time to tackle the subject.
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Moline area. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 53 degrees. 41 degrees is today's low. Moline…