Folks in the Moline area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a mild 64 degrees. 41 degrees is today's low. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on qconline.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 4, 2021 in Moline, IL
