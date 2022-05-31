Here is today's weather outlook for May. 31, 2022 in Moline, IL

The forecast is showing a hot day in Moline. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 82 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 60 degrees today. It's likely to rain today. Models are predicting a 63% chance. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Moline area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit qconline.com for local news and weather.