Moline folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 90. Today has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. We'll see a low temperature of 73 degrees today. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The UV index today is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Some wind is expected today, with forecast models showing 22 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit qconline.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 30, 2022 in Moline, IL
Rain will spread across Iowa today, peak tonight, and then gradually decrease Wednesday. See when rain is most likely and what temperatures are expected in our area in our updated forecast.
For most in the state, Thursday is looking like a drier day than Wednesday. That is not the case for far eastern Iowa though. Find out when the rain chance will end for us in our updated forecast.
Rain likely for all of Iowa today. Storms are expected in the eastern part of the state and a couple could produce hail and damaging wind. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner has all the details.
Friday will be our coolest day in Iowa with temperatures only going up through Monday. A chance of severe storms returns Sunday and Monday. Here's your complete Memorial Day weekend forecast.
