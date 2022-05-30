Here is today's weather outlook for May. 30, 2022 in Moline, IL

Moline folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 90. Today has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. We'll see a low temperature of 73 degrees today. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The UV index today is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Some wind is expected today, with forecast models showing 22 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit qconline.com for local news and weather.