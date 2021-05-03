Here is today's weather outlook for May. 3, 2021 in Moline, IL

Temperatures will be warm Monday in Moline. It looks to reach a mild 75 degrees. A 50-degree low is forecasted. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 98% chance of precipitation. The Moline area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on qconline.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.