Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Moline area. It should reach a pleasant 68 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 42 degrees. Expect clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Frost Advisory from SAT 12:00 AM CDT until SAT 7:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit qconline.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 29, 2021 in Moline, IL
The Atlantic hurricane season will be busier than normal, but it's unlikely to be as crazy as 2020's record-shattering year, meteorologists said this week.
