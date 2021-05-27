Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Moline area. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 67 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 47 degrees. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 89% chance of precipitation. Thursday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 21 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on qconline.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 27, 2021 in Moline, IL
