Moline folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks to reach a moderate 79 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 49 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Moline area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on qconline.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.