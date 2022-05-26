Here is today's weather outlook for May. 26, 2022 in Moline, IL

It will be a warm day in Moline. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 76 degrees. A 58-degree low is forecasted. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 82% chance of rain. The Moline area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on qconline.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.