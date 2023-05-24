Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a warm 88 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 51 degrees. We will see clear skies today. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit qconline.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 24, 2023 in Moline, IL
