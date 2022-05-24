Temperatures will be warm Tuesday in Moline. It should reach a mild 72 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 58 degrees. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 15 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit qconline.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 24, 2022 in Moline, IL
Very warm and and windy during the day, but a cold front will be working across the state tonight and Friday. Severe storms are expected in spots. Here's the latest on the threats and timing.
Watch now: Cold front moving across Iowa Friday, lingering rain chance and chilly temperatures for the weekend
Already cooler today than yesterday, but the coldest temperatures are yet to come. See when and where rain is most likely today through the weekend and how chilly it will get in our updated forecast.
Watch now: Rain just in eastern Iowa today, but a chance of severe storms returns for most of the state Thursday
Rain will exit Iowa this morning, but we won't stay dry for long. Another cold front will bring showers & possibly severe storms for late Thursday afternoon and evening. Here's the latest information.
Bad news for hurricane season: Loop Current, monster storm fueler, looking a lot like it did in year of Katrina
With La Niña helping clear the way for a busy hurricane season, this wide current of warm water could spell disaster for the northern Gulf Coast.
Small chance of rain during the day today, but a much better chance expected tonight. See when rain is most likely and who has a chance of seeing severe storms in our updated forecast.
