Here is today's weather outlook for May. 22, 2022 in Moline, IL

Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Moline area. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 66 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 44 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The Moline area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit qconline.com for local news and weather.