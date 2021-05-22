The forecast is showing a hot day in Moline. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 81 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 66 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. There is only a 21% chance of rain, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The UV index today is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on qconline.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 22, 2021 in Moline, IL
- Updated
Central Illinois should have one more day of rain
- Updated
National Weather Service in Lincoln issued a hazardous weather outlook for Monday and the remainder of the week.
