Here is today's weather outlook for May. 21, 2022 in Moline, IL

Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a chilly 59 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 43 degrees today. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 50% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on qconline.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.