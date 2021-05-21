Here is today's weather outlook for May. 21, 2021 in Moline, IL

Moline folks will see warm temperatures today. It should reach a moderate 79 degrees. 67 degrees is today's low. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 58% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit qconline.com for more weather updates.