Moline folks will see warm temperatures today. It should reach a moderate 79 degrees. 67 degrees is today's low. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 58% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit qconline.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 21, 2021 in Moline, IL
Related to this story
Most Popular
Temperatures will be warm Wednesday in Moline. It looks to reach a moderate 78 degrees. 65 degrees is today's low. The area will see thunderst…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Moline area. It looks like it will be a mild 71 degrees. 52 degrees is today's low. We will see …
Moline people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It should reach a mild 65 degrees. 59 degrees is today's low. The area will see heavy ra…
Tuesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a comfortable 68 degrees. A 63-degree low is forecasted. Periods of heavy r…
The Moline area can expect a sizzling hot day. It looks to reach a warm 80 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 67 degrees. Periods …
For the drive home in Moline: Mostly cloudy skies. Low 49F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures will be warm Sunday in Moline. It should re…
- Updated
Heavy snow fell on a chilly spring morning in Cheyenne, Wyoming, on Monday, May 10.
- Updated
Central Illinois should have one more day of rain
Saturday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a comfortable 61 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 49 degrees…