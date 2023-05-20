Moline folks will see warm temperatures today. It should reach a comfortable 75 degrees. A 51-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies today. The Moline area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 11 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: River Flood Warning until SUN 7:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit qconline.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 20, 2023 in Moline, IL
