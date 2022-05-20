 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Here is today's weather outlook for May. 20, 2022 in Moline, IL

It will be a warm day in Moline. It looks like it will be a pleasant 77 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 54 degrees. There is only a 22% chance of rain, but check the radar before you head outdoors. Breezy conditions are expected this Friday, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit qconline.com for more weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News