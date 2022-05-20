Here is today's weather outlook for May. 20, 2022 in Moline, IL

It will be a warm day in Moline. It looks like it will be a pleasant 77 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 54 degrees. There is only a 22% chance of rain, but check the radar before you head outdoors. Breezy conditions are expected this Friday, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit qconline.com for more weather updates.
