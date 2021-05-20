The Moline area can expect a sizzling hot day. It looks to reach a warm 80 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 67 degrees. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 46% chance of rain. There is a moderately high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 16 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on qconline.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 20, 2021 in Moline, IL
