Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Moline area. It looks to reach a moderate 63 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 37 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Moline could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 22 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: River Flood Warning is in effect. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit qconline.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 2, 2023 in Moline, IL
