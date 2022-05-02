Here is today's weather outlook for May. 2, 2022 in Moline, IL

Monday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a moderate 61 degrees. A 47-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside today, there is a slight chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit qconline.com.