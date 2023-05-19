Today's temperature in Moline will be warm. It should reach a pleasant 71 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 46 degrees today. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. There is only a 23% chance of rain, but check the radar before you head outdoors. Breezy conditions are expected this Friday, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: River Flood Warning until SUN 7:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit qconline.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 19, 2023 in Moline, IL
Related to this story
Most Popular
Storms during the afternoon and early evening are expected to bring damaging wind and hail in spots and possibly tornadoes. Another round of s…
With a cold front moving over us, showers and storms are likely Sunday with falling temperatures and windy conditions. Find out when the wind …
Feeling like summer today with many seeing highs in the low 80s! Staying dry as well, but showers and storms are going to make a comeback. Fin…
Showers and storms are expected along a cold front in Iowa today. While most of the activity will not be severe, hail and strong wind could oc…
Thanks to a weak cold front last night, today won't be as warm as Tuesday, but it's still looking nice with sunny skies. Showers and storms ar…