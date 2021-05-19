Temperatures will be warm Wednesday in Moline. It looks to reach a moderate 78 degrees. 65 degrees is today's low. The area will see thunderstorms today. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 55% chance of rain. Some wind is expected today, with forecast models showing 16 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit qconline.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 19, 2021 in Moline, IL
