Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a warm 84 degrees. A 61-degree low is forecasted. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. Special National Weather Service Alert: River Flood Warning until MON 7:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit qconline.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 18, 2023 in Moline, IL
Related to this story
Most Popular
Storms during the afternoon and early evening are expected to bring damaging wind and hail in spots and possibly tornadoes. Another round of s…
The greatest threat for severe storms this afternoon and evening is in the western half of the state. The greatest threat shifts to eastern Io…
With a cold front moving over us, showers and storms are likely Sunday with falling temperatures and windy conditions. Find out when the wind …
Feeling like summer today with many seeing highs in the low 80s! Staying dry as well, but showers and storms are going to make a comeback. Fin…
Your weather app says it's raining...but it's not. What's going on? Some call it phantom rain. Meteorologists call it virga. Learn what it is,…