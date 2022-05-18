Here is today's weather outlook for May. 18, 2022 in Moline, IL

Today's temperature in Moline will be warm. It looks like it will be a moderate 79 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 59 degrees. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. There is a 44% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The Moline area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit qconline.com.