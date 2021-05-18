Tuesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a comfortable 68 degrees. A 63-degree low is forecasted. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Rain is expected for this Tuesday. Forecasting models show a 98% chance of precipitation. Moline could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 15 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit qconline.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 18, 2021 in Moline, IL
