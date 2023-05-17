Moline folks will see warm temperatures today. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 77 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 50 degrees. Expect clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. Special National Weather Service Alert: River Flood Warning until MON 4:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on qconline.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 17, 2023 in Moline, IL
