Here is today's weather outlook for May. 17, 2021 in Moline, IL

Moline people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It should reach a mild 65 degrees. 59 degrees is today's low. The area will see heavy rain today. Rain is expected for this Monday. Forecasting models show a 83% chance of precipitation. The Moline area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 14 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit qconline.com.