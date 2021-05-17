Moline people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It should reach a mild 65 degrees. 59 degrees is today's low. The area will see heavy rain today. Rain is expected for this Monday. Forecasting models show a 83% chance of precipitation. The Moline area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 14 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit qconline.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 17, 2021 in Moline, IL
Related to this story
Most Popular
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Moline area. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 61 degrees. We'll see a low temperature o…
Wednesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a mild 65 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 42 degree…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Moline area. It looks like it will be a mild 71 degrees. 52 degrees is today's low. We will see …
Heavy snow fell on a chilly spring morning in Cheyenne, Wyoming, on Monday, May 10.
Moline folks will see warm temperatures today. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 70 degrees. A 45-degree low is forecasted. Today's c…
The new climate normals for Madison are warmer, wetter and snowier.
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Moline area. It looks to reach a moderate 63 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 39 degrees t…
Saturday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a comfortable 61 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 49 degrees…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Moline area. It looks to reach a pleasant 64 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures thoug…
Tonight's weather conditions in Moline: Cloudy skies early with showers later at night. Low 52F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.…