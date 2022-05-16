Here is today's weather outlook for May. 16, 2022 in Moline, IL

Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Moline area. It should reach a pleasant 79 degrees. 54 degrees is today's low. Expect clear skies today. Breezy conditions are expected this Monday, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 15 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit qconline.com for more weather updates.
