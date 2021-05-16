It will be a warm day in Moline. It looks to reach a moderate 75 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 58 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside today, there is a slight chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit qconline.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 16, 2021 in Moline, IL
Related to this story
Most Popular
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Moline area. It looks to reach a moderate 63 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 39 degrees t…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Moline area. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 61 degrees. We'll see a low temperature o…
Wednesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a mild 65 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 42 degree…
The new climate normals for Madison are warmer, wetter and snowier.
Heavy snow fell on a chilly spring morning in Cheyenne, Wyoming, on Monday, May 10.
Moline folks will see warm temperatures today. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 70 degrees. A 45-degree low is forecasted. Today's c…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Moline area. It looks like it will be a mild 71 degrees. 52 degrees is today's low. We will see …
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Moline area. It looks to reach a cool 59 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 41 degrees today.…
This evening in Moline: A few clouds from time to time. Low 41F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Moline people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorr…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Moline area. It looks to reach a pleasant 64 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures thoug…