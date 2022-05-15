Here is today's weather outlook for May. 15, 2022 in Moline, IL

Moline will see warm temperatures this Sunday. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 72 degrees. 51 degrees is today's low. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. It's likely to rain today. Models are predicting a 66% chance. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit qconline.com.